DGA Awards 2024: Christopher Nolan, Greta Gerwig among nominees

The 76th annual DGA Awards released its list of nominees for the current year and no points for guessing, Barbenheimer directors Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan have made it to the best feature film director list. Both Greta (Barbie) and Christopher (Oppenheimer) have been ruling the world of films in awards, after the two films created a massive furore at the box office and brought the Hollywood fraternity out of its slumber in 2023.

The Directors Guild of America nominated five directors in total. In addition to Greta, there is Martin Scorsese in the list for Killers of the Flower Moon, Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things and Alexander Payne for The Holdovers.

In a statement, Directors Guild of America president Lesli Linka Glatter said, “In a year full of so many extraordinary films, DGA members have nominated an incredible group of gifted storytellers. Their films fused technical prowess with unique artistic visions that captured the depth of the human experience and left an indelible impact on audiences around the world. Congratulations to these superb directors on their well-deserved nominations.”

The DGA Awards are considered important and serve as a precursor to The Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, Golden Globes kickstarted this year’s series of film awards. Christopher Nolan and his film Oppenheimer ruled the Golden Globes as he won for directing beating Cooper, Gerwig, Lanthimos, Scorsese and Song.

The winners will be announced at the DGA Awards on February 10 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

See the full list of nominees below:

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film for 2023:

Greta Gerwig “Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Yorgos Lanthimos “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

Christopher Nolan “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

Alexander Payne “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

Martin Scorsese “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films / Paramount Pictures)