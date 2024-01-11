Emmy 2024: Pedro Pascal, Jenna Ortega, Jodie Foster announced as presenters



The Primetime Emmy Awards have announced their list of presenters for the upcoming awards night. The first stars that have been roped in for presenting the awards are Emmy-niominated stars like Pedro Pascal, Quinta Brunson, Jenna Ortega, Stephen Colbert, Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein.

Others on the presenters list are Taraji P. Henson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Hannah Waddingham and Rob McElhenney. They will be joined by Jason Bateman, Dame Joan Collins, Jon Cryer, Charlie Day, Jodie Foster, Marla Gibbs, Jon Hamm, Glenn Howerton, Ken Jeong, Joel McHale, Holland Taylor and Taylor Tomlinson.

In a statement, The TV Academy said, “The diverse lineup of talent represents critically acclaimed television series and Emmy-nominated programs across many viewing platforms and genres.”

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on January 15. Anthony Anderson will host the live show from the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The show will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.