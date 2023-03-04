Chris Rock watched Will Smith's Emancipation to see him getting whipped

Chris Rock is expected to talk about the Oscar slapgate incident in his upcoming Netflix comedy special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. The actor-comedian reportedly took his revenge on Smith. Of sorts. As per the New York Post, he hate-watched Smith's latest film, Emancipation, in which he essayed the role of Whipped Peter or Gordon, a slave whose whipped back was captured in an image and became a powerful symbol for abolitionists to illustrate the cruelty of slavery and to galvanise support for the Union cause during the American Civil War. While Smith's performance was praised by critics, the film as a whole was dismissed.

Addressing the 'slapgate' controversy and the film, Rock said, "The other day, I watched Emancipation just so I could watch him getting whipped.” Ouch.

What is 'slapgate'?

On March 27, 2022, during the Academy Awards ceremony, Smith did not like a joke made by presenter Rock at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's expense. While referring to Jada, Rock said he can’t wait to see G.I. Jane 2. A 1997 war movie, G.I. Jane, had Demi Moore’s protagonist, a female Navy Seal, shaving her head. The joke seemingly targetted Jada’s lack of hair, which is due to the alopecia condition.

Smith walked up to the stage and whacked Chris Rock across the face in response. The act created an uproar that ultimately led the Academy to ban Smith for 10 years from Oscars or related events. Later in the ceremony, amazingly, Smith went on to win his first Best Actor Oscar for his performance in the sports drama King Richard.

When will Chris Rock's comedy special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage be released?

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage releases on Netflix on March 4 at 7 pm PT or 10 pm ET. In India, it will release on 8:30 am on March 5.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE