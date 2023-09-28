Cher accused of hiring four men to kidnap her son

Cher is being accused of hiring men to kidnap her own son, Elijah Blue Allman. In court documents, it is revealed that Cher allegedly removed Elijah from a New York hotel on the night of his wedding anniversary with his estranged wife. It is Elijah’s ex wife Marie Angela King who gave this statement in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Elijah and estranged wife Marie are in a divorce battle

As Elijah Blue Allman and Marie Angela King battle out a bitter divorce case now, these court documents have been made public. It was Elijah who first filed for divorce, a year prior to the abduction. In the filing, Marie King claims she and estranged husband had committed to working on their marriage after Cher had requested she leave their family home. Post that, the then-husband and wife allegedly spent 12 days alone together in New York leading up to their anniversary on November 30, which is when the kidnapping is said to have happened.

In the court documents, Marie said, “After spending these 12 days together in NY… four people came to our hotel room and removed [Allman] from our room.” She added that she was “told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by [Allman’s] mother.”

In December when she gave the statement at the court, she said, “I am currently unaware of my husband’s wellbeing or whereabouts. I am very concerned and worried about him. Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone. I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband.”

Cher's son has drug addictions issue

Elijah Allman has previously discussed his addiction issues. He was just a preteen when he first got involved with heavy drugs. Since then, he has been in and out of rehabs for the same. Cher’s former partner and Elijah Allman’s father, Gregg Allman, also similarly battled drug addiction.

