Channing Tatum joins Sandra Bullock in 'The Lost City of D'

Hollywood stars Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock will now be collaborating for a comedy film titled ‘The Lost City of D’.

The film is said to be an old-fashioned star vehicle as well as a screwball adventure featuring mismatched leads, witty repartee and romance. The story follows a romance author, who learns that a supposedly fictional city she had written about is real. She and the actor who portrays the lead character in her book take a life-threatening journey to find this lost city

The film ‘The Lost City of D’ will be helmed by Adam and Aaron Nee.

It’s written by Dana Fox on an idea and treatment by Seth Gordon. Gordon is producing via his shingle Exhibit A with Bullock, who is producing via her banner Fortis Films, and Liza Chasin and her 3dot Productions.

Gigi Hadid's brother Anwar Hadid reveals he will not get coronavirus vaccine: Body heals itself

Demi Lovato bares it in the sun as she spreads message of body positivity