Demi Lovato bares it in the sun as she spreads message of body positivity

Singer Demi Lovato has always been vocal about her struggle with an eating disorder and now taking it further she recently posted a photo that is all about body positivity.

In a new Instagram post, Demi Lovato can be seen posing in a swimsuit baring her thighs as she flashes stretch marks with literal gold shimmer shining in the sun. In the picture, Demi is sporting golden glitter body paint on her thighs and she writes, “I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn’t real. That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors. ‘Surely she throws up here and there’, ‘she can’t POSSIBLY accept her cellulite’... those were just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up. I’m so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life - my dietitian looked at me and said ‘This is what eating disorder recovery looks like.’ In honor of my gratitude for the place I’m in today, this was a lil shoot I did by myself in quarantine this summer when I wanted to celebrate my stretch marks instead of being ashamed of them. I started wearing actual glitter paint on my stretch marks to celebrate my body and all of it’s features (whether society views them as good OR bad) My stretch marks aren’t going away so might as well throw a lil glitter on em’ amiright? (sic)”

She urged her fans to have faith in themselves, “Also let this be a reminder to anyone who doesn’t think it’s possible: IT ACTUALLY IS YOU CAN DO IT. I BELIEVE IN YOU. This year was tough.. be gentle on yourself if you slip up and remember to get right back on track because you’re WORTH THE MIRACLE OF RECOVERY I LOVE YOU (last pics without sparkle edits - Instagram vs reality type shit you kno?)”

Demi Lovato, has on previous occasions, spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder. She appeared on The Ellen Show and shared with host Ellen DeGeneres about her struggle with eating disorders that led to her drug overdose in 2018, feeling controlled by her team and for eating watermelon cake with fat-free whipped cream for her birthday instead of cake to control her sugar intake. She had said, “I lived a life for the past six years that I felt like wasn’t my own. Because I struggled really hard with an eating disorder, yes, and that was my primary problem and then it turned into other things, but my life, I just felt was — I hate to use this word, but I felt like it was controlled by so many people around me.”

