Gigi Hadid's brother Anwar Hadid reveals he will not get coronavirus vaccine: Body heals itself

Joining the list of those who will not take the coronavirus vaccine, Anwar Hadid has revealed that he does not believe in the drug.

Despite the fact that he has an underlying condition and is, therefore, more at risk if he gets the virus, Anwar Hadid said he will not get the coronavirus vaccine. He replied with “Absolutely not” when asked if he would get it administered when it's made available.

He added, "Either I just don't get it or I get it and god willing heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unnaturally, our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think."

Anwar Hadid, 21, is the younger brother to model sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid.

For those unversed, Anwar Hadid has Lyme disease, which could put him more at risk for COVID complications than many of his 21-year-old contemporaries.

Anwar Hadid is now being trolled for his messaging on the vaccine. He has since deleted his message.