Britney Spears calls loved ones out for initial silence over conservatorship: ‘How dare you?’

Global pop star Britney Spears has been in the news these past few weeks over alleged ‘abuse’ of over her court-imposed conservatorship. Britney’s father Jamie Spears is currently the co-conservator of her estate along with an outside financial group, the Bessemer Trust.



After revealing that she is not going to get back on stage till she is under her father’s watch on social media—and also her plans on suing him—Britney Spears has now taken to Instagram to express her angry and hurt over those who did not speak up during her initial struggles with the conservatorship.



“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!! How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO … so if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!! If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny …. 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 and have a good day !!!!! PS if you’re reading this today and you can relate …. I’m sorry because I know what it’s like … and I send you my love 💋💋💋 !!!! (sic),” she wrote as caption for a quote-based post that read as: Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask.

In the past, fellow musician Billie Eilish has also spoken about the ‘horrible’ treatment of Britney Spears over the years. She was quoted as saying, “It’s really, really horrible what a lot of young women have gone through — I mean, to this day. All I have to be is just grateful that I happened to have a good group of people around me that … didn’t want to just take advantage of me and do what people have done in the past.”