Bradley Cooper reveals he's been sober for 19 years

Bradley Cooper will next be seen getting on a new adventure as he takes part in National Geographic’s Running Wild With Bear Grylls season 2. Opening up for the first time about going in deep into the icy canyons of the Wyoming Basin, his sobriety, and the most meaningful roles he’s done so far in his career, Bradley had a lot to say. Calling The Hangover, a film that was “pretty career-changing”, Bradley Cooper said, “I was 36 when that happened, so I was already in the game for 10 years just banging around, so I didn’t get lost in fame.”

Bradley Cooper has been sober for 19 years

When Grylls countered the blue-eyed actor with, “But you definitely had some wild years”, Bradley Cooper replied, “In terms of alcohol and drugs, yeah. But that had nothing to do with fame, though.” He then added, “I was lucky. I got sober at 29 years old, and I’ve been sober for 19 years. I’ve been very lucky.”

It was these past experiences that helped Bradley Cooper to get into the skin of his character from A Star is Born, which he starred in and directed. He cast Lady Gaga opposite himself. “It made it easier to be able to really enter in there. And thank goodness I was at a place in my life where I was at ease with all of that, so I could really let myself go,” he explained.

Bradley Cooper's films to watch out for

On the work front, Bradley Cooper will be seen in the Leonard Bernstein biographical romance Maestro, in which he plays the legendary late conductor. Bradley is also credited with directing Maestro which will premiere at the 80th Venice Film Festival on September 2. The movie will then have a limited theatrical window starting November 22 before releasing on Netflix on December 20.

