Brad Pitt took inspiration from Jackie Chan for his 'Bullet Train' fight sequences

Brad Pitt, in his latest film, 'Bullet Train,' will be seen doing some jaw-dropping action stunts. Recently, the Hollywood action hero said that he channelled his inner Jackie Chan for the film. Directed by David Leitch, the film is an adaptation of 'Maria Beetle', a Japanese novel by Kōtarō Isaka. Pitt plays an assassin who is on a bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto on a mission.

"We always talk about Jackie Chan, how much we love Jackie Chan," Pitt said as he spoke to Entertainment Tonight.

He continued, "He’s like our Charlie Chaplin, he’s just so underrated. And it’s so amazing the stuff that he’s pulled off. So to do something in that vein, with the comedy infused into the fights, I’ve never done that before!"

Earlier, director Leitch informed Insider that most of the film's action sequences take place on a moving train; therefore, some parts were inspired by Chan's movies. They incorporated sequences that were compressed fights adopted from Chan's films that had "lots of quick jabs and kicks."

Pitt, in a conversation with Variety in the past, had spoken highly of Chan. "David and I had always been big fans of Jackie Chan. We’d been talking about him for decades. He’s kind of our Buster Keaton. He’s so talented and underrated even. Just to do something in that direction was what was appealing to me," he had said at that time.

Leitch pioneered a "gun-fu" style approach in the 'John Wick’ series by fusing "Hong Kong action with an American style," which he learnt from Bruce Lee's training partner Dan Inosanto. "When [Pitt] came on this, he seemed to respect me already as a director," stated Leitch. "Obviously we worked a little on ‘Deadpool 2.’ We fell into this great friend rapport that we had in the years we spent together. But I was just blown away by him embracing me as the director and leaning into my ideas."

Meanwhile, the ‘Troy’ star also gave an explanation for wearing a skirt for the film’s German premiere. "I don’t know! We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up," he said.

Talking about the action bits in the project, Pitt revealed that he was relaxed after handing off a few dangerous actions to a professional stuntman. He also confessed that though he tried to avert injuries during the production of the film, there had been distressing moments.

‘Bullet Train’ is releasing this Friday.

