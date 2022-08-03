Selena Gomez set to produce revived version of 1980s comedy 'Working Girl'

Hollywood star Selena Gomez is currently in the final talks to produce the revived version of the 1980s' popular film, ‘Working Girl’. According to Variety, the casting of the reboot version of the film has not been set, and it's unclear if Gomez will star in the ‘Working Girl’ remake in addition to serving as a producer.

The 1988 version follows an ambitious 30-something Staten Island secretary who takes over office operations while her boss is recovering from a broken leg. But when the secretary pitches a winning idea, her boss attempts to take credit.

The previous version was directed by Mike Nichols and starred Sigourney Weaver, Melanie Griffith, and Harrison Ford in the lead roles and received positive reviews from fans. Ilana Pena, the writer of 'Diary of a Future President’, is currently adapting the screenplay for the revived version of the comedy film.

Previously, American actress Sandra Bullock tried to recreate ‘Working Girl’ into a short series for NBC in the 1990s, but due to low ratings, the show was cancelled by the makers. Gomez, a former Disney Channel star from ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’, has moved into the producing space with Hulu’s comedy series ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

She stars in the show opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short. Gomez also recently starred in and produced the HBO Max reality series ‘Selena + Chef.’ She’s repped by WME, Lighthouse Management & Media, Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett, and Kole, Variety reported.

Also Read: Michael Keaton can't sit through Marvel, DC movies: 'I have other sh*t to do!”