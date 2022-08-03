Dev Patel breaks up knife fight in Australia

Indian-origin English actor Dev Patel reportedly broke up a knife fight in the Australian city of Adelaide. The representatives of the 32-year-old acclaimed 'Slumdog Millionaire' and 'Lion' actor confirmed the same to Variety. As per an Aussie media house 7News, a man and woman got in an altercation in a street and then a convenience store. Patel and other witnesses tried to break up the fight but it escalated and the man was stabbed in the chest. The 7News report said he is expected to survive.

English actor Dev Patel has witnessed a stabbing in Adelaide's CBD which left a man hospitalised.



The Slumdog Millionaire and Lion actor was questioned by police after the incident on Gouger Street last night. pic.twitter.com/nnsTZuvwrS — 10 News First Adelaide (@10NewsFirstAdl) August 2, 2022 ×

A representative told 7News, "We can confirm that last night, in Adelaide, Dev Patel and his friends witnessed a violent altercation that was already in progress outside of a convenience store. Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight. The group was thankfully successful in doing so and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.”

The rep made it clear that there are no heroes in this situation "and sadly this specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalized members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

An Oscar nominee, Patel lives in Australia with his Australian girlfriend. Patel was last seen in the lead role in David Lowery's 'The Green Knight'. The film, based on the 14th-century poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, received positive reviews but was snubbed at the Oscars, leaving critics and analysts bemused.

With his next film, 'The Monkey Man', Patel makes his directorial debut. He will also be seen in Wes Anderson's 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar'.