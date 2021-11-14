Box Office: 'Eternals' pushes Jack Whitehall's 'Clifford' to second spot, 'Dune' third

'Clifford the Big Red Dog' is, surprisingly, making more money than expected in its North American box office debut. The film, starring British comedian-actor Jack Whitehall, opted for a hybrid release and was launched on Wednesday in both cinemas and on streaming service Paramount+.



Keeping the Veterans Day weekend in mind, 'Clifford' is staring at a five-day debut of $20 million from 3,700 theaters, including $14.5 million from the three-day weekend arrangement.

But, that would not suffice for securing the top spot. 'Clifford', despite its dream opening, is positioned at No. 2 and is behind Marvel and Disney’s multi-starrer 'Eternals'. The all-inclusive, superhero flick is expected to amass 62 percent in its second outing to an estimated $27 million from 4,090 cinemas for a 10-day domestic total of $118.4 million, reports claim.



'Eternals' is only available in theaters, while Clifford launched simultaneously in theaters and on Paramount+.



'Clifford the Big Red Dog' is a film adaptation of Norman Bridwell’s hit children’s book series about a young New Yorker named Emily whose tiny pet grows 10 feet tall overnight.

Staying strong in its third spot is sci-fi drama 'Dune', followed by Daniel Craig's 'No Time to Die' and 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage', which is, reportedly, on its way to surpassing the $200 million milestone in North America.



According to reports, 'Venom 2' is only the second film of the pandemic era to achieve this feat other than 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'.

