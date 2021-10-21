Batwoman row: Ruby Rose reveals 'terrible' working conditions; Warner Bros. responds

Ruby Rose had allegedly had a terrible experience working on the sets of 'Batwoman'. On her way out, the Australian actor has levelled some serious accusations against people working on the project.



On Wednesday morning, Rose took to social media and named some big names attached to the 'Batwoman' series.



The 'Orange Is The New Black' actor accused executives of sexual misconduct, unsafe work settings that ultimately led to people with several injuries.

"Enough is enough," said her first of many Instagram Stories. "I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set…"



"Peter Roth, you are first up. You are Chapter 1. Not sure if you left after getting promoted to the highest position because you couldn’t stop making young women steam your pants around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants or if you left after putting a private investigator on me who you fired as soon as the report didn’t fit your narrative. Either way, when it comes to you, there’s already an army waiting for you," said Rose of Peter Roth, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Warner Bros. Television Studios, who announced his impending exit in October of 2020.

Rose also suggesting that Roth tried to rush her back to work after she had sustained multiple injuries. Rose shared videos of her doctor’s visits related to her neck injury, rib injury, tumour, and neck surgery.

"To everyone who said I was too stiff on ‘Batwoman’ imagine going back to work 10 days after this," she wote.

"Or the whole crew and cast would be fired and I’d let everyone down because Peter Roth said he wouldn’t recast and I just lost the studio millions (by getting injured on his set). That is, be the one who cost so many people their jobs."

Rose went on to allege that there were other people on set to suffer serious injuries and had received inadequate support.

"A crew member got third degree burns over his whole body, and we were given no therapy after witnessing his skin fall off his face but I was the only one who sent him flowers and cards. Then were told we had to do a sex scene without a minute to process. We lost two stunt doubles, I got cut in the face so close to my eye in a stunt I could have been blind," she detailed.

Ruby Rose also said that a woman was left quadriplegic (affected by or relating to paralysis of all four limbs) due to an injury and the network tried to pin the blame on the alleged victim.



"A woman was left quadriplegic and they tried to blame it on her being on her phone, so much so [The] CW didn’t even help her to start with because they needed to ‘investigate’ so she had to do a GoFundMe. She’s a PA, they work via phones," Rose said.



"Her accident occurred because our show refused to shut down when everyone else did because of COVID," she added.

'Batman' showrunner Caroline Dries was also pulled up by Rose.

"(Caroline Dries]) has no heart and wanted us to finish the season throughout the pandemic and I told her it was a bad idea," Rose wrote. "I told her everyone was too distracted. Constantly checking COVID updates checking on friends and seeing 'Riverdale', 'The Flash', and 'Supergirl' shut down already, I felt something bad would happen and (Dries) maybe visited the set four times in a year," she added. "UNHEARD OF."

"Dougray [Scott} hurt a female stunt double, he yelled like a little b**ch at women and was a nightmare. He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted. He abused women and in turn as a lead of a show I sent an email asking for a no yelling policy, they declined.."

In conclusion, she added, "Please to my dear, dear fans stop asking if I will return to that awful show, I wouldn’t return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head.. NOR DID I QUIT. I DO NOT QUIT. They ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me."

Now, Warner Bros. Television Group has responded to Ruby Rose's series of posts accusing their team and called the same "revisionist history" in a statement provided to a global news website.

"Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about workplace behaviour that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," a representative shared.

Dougray Scott, who played Jacob Kane in the first two seasons of 'Batwoman', also responded to Rose’s allegations through a statement to another news website.

"As Warner Bros. Television has stated, they decided not to exercise the option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about her workplace behaviour. I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by her; they are entirely made up and never happened," Scott said.

Scott left the show when his character was sent to jail in Metropolis.