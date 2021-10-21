Wait, what? Freida Pinto is secretly married to fiancé Cory Tran

Life is full of surprises, and so is actor Freida Pinto.

On Wednesday's episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', the global actor shared that she is, in fact, already married to 'fiancé' Cory Tran.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan visits Aryan Khan at Arthur Road after his bail plea's rejected

The couple, as Pinto revealed, married during lockdown. "We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap," she was quoted as saying.



On Wednesday, the 'Slumdog Millionaire' actor appeared as a guest at The Kelly Clarkson Show and talked about the magical moment when she was proposed to.



Host Kelly Clarkson over their picture when Pinto playfully responded, “Oh excellent. We’re already married!”

Also read: K-drama star Kim Seon-ho apologises after ex-girlfriend alleges he forced her for an abortion

As the audience started applauding, Pinto laughed and said, "It’s a very romantic story if you must know. Of course, when we got engaged we thought we’d have this most magical wedding. I should clear the air. I wasn’t planning a big fat Indian wedding. It was just going to be something pretty and simple…But then COVID happened and it’s still happening and we just realized we were going to be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it."

"So we decided one day to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim [California] and just get married. Honestly, I have to say if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this, I do not want stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding. This was perfect! We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap," she added.

The couple was introduced by none other than Aaron Paul, he was Pinto's co-star in 'The Path'.

Also read: This is the sex advice Gwyneth Paltrow gives to her teenage kids

Frieda told Clarkson that she was happily single and working away in New York when Paul said, "‘I want you in my life forever, Freida, so I’m going to introduce you to my friend.'"

She had asked him not to but "he still did it and turns out I got engaged to Cory, his friend".

In June of this year, Pinto and Tran revealed they are expecting a baby. Pinto wrote on her Instagram, “Baby Tran, coming this Fall!”