This is the sex advice Gwyneth Paltrow gives to her teenage kids

Gwyneth Paltrow has an interesting sex advice for her teenage children.

Speaking in an interview, the actress said, “I try always to be neutral on the topic. I think my generation, we got a lot of messages around sex that made us feel bad about it.”

Gwyneth Paltrow has a daughter Apple, 17 and son Moses, 15 with ex husband Chris Martin.

She further added, “I try to just be curious, and teenagers are never going to want to talk to their parents about sex, ever. I sort of follow their lead and luckily, in middle school they had a very thorough sex education, so the school handled the kind of birds and the bees parts. Then I am there for any questions, but the questions are pretty minimal.”

When it comes to love and sex, Paltrow advises her children to trust their instincts and make decisions based on how they feel. “I think the main thing that nobody ever tells you, is you have to stay really close to your own truth and you have to stay really in integrity with that truth,” she said.

“Because when you are in a relationship and you are not being your full self, you are sublimating things or you are white knuckling through something, and I think it can be pretty damaging to how you feel about yourself,” she added.

Gwyneth Paltrow is married to television producer Brad Falchuk. They married in 2018. She is also stepmom of teenage children - Brody and Isabella from his first marriage with Suzanne Bukinik.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow will also share details about her own sex life in her new Netflix docuseries ‘Sex, Love and Goop’ which premieres on October 21.