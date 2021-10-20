Wendy Williams show announces new guest hosts, Whitney Cummings and Sherri Shepherd

With Wendy Williams not returning as a host on the eponymous chat show until November at least, there has been an announcement of guest hosts -- Whitney Cummings and Sherri Shepherd.

The update was announced Tuesday as the show’s Instagram account made the official statement on new hosts. The show will be returning with Whitney Cummings as host for October 25-29, which will be followed by Sherri as the host from the week of November 1.

Wendy Williams will take more time to return to the chat show as she is still recovering from complications of Graves’ disease and a thyroid condition. The show added, Williams “is making progress, but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

“Wendy is a valued and stalwart member of the Debmar-Mercury family and has been so for 12 years. We want her health to be her top priority,” the statement continued. “As soon as she’s ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair. We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy’s privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners and advertisers.”

The return will mark The Wendy Williams Show to run its season 13 premiere.