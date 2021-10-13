Lizzo attends Cardi B's birthday in a sheer gown, virtually naked

Cardi B celebrated her birthday with the who's who of the entertainment world and among the starry guest list was none other than colleague Lizzo.

Lizzo turned all eyes towards her as she walked towards Cardi B’s 29th birthday party in a sheer purple dress. Lizzo bares it all in the sheer mesh dress. The birthday party had a dancehall theme and was organised at LA River Studios.

Among the many bold outfits she has debuted before, this takes the cake for being the most wild. Lizzo wore just briefs and n*pple pasties beneath a sheer, sparkly purple gown that showed more than it hid.

She accessorised the daring look with a long side ponytail and glittering hair clips but bizarrely, no shoes. Yes, she walked barefoot.

The birthday girl, meanwhile, wore a custom Laurel DeWitt bra made from leather and chains, along with tiny hot pants and cutout tights. Cardi B was spotted with Offset.

