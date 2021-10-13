Daniel Craig helps charity founded by three men who lost their daughters to suicide

James Bond actor Daniel Craig helped a charity founded by three fathers who lost their daughters to suicide. The actor made a donation of $13,611 to the charity dedicated to prevent suicides in England.

The charity is founded by three men -- Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen who are known famously as Three Men Walking. They founded the charity in the memory of their daughters Sophie, Beth and Emily in order to raise money for Papyrus, a British charity organisation devoted to suicide prevention.

In an interview, Airey said, “We found out about it yesterday morning, as Mike and Tim were travelling up to Cumbria — we were WhatsApping each other in a state of surprise. By the time they’d arrived, we’d got a note saying Daniel Craig was happy to have his name attached to it, which was just fantastic — it’s a very generous donation, but to actually have the person who’s the single most famous actor in the world at the moment being happy to help was just brilliant.”

"The critical thing is to get people talking about suicide prevention and introducing them to Papyrus, because they are an organization that can help young people equip themselves to deal with the darkest times in our lives. And so by more people knowing about Papyrus, we will save lives,” he further explained.

The James Bond actor’s donation is now gaining traction on the internet and is said to have been helping spread the message of the charity.

Daniel was recently seen in ‘No Time To Die’, his last James Bond film that has opened to lukewarm response at the box office. Read our review of the film here.

Who will be the next James Bond? Five possible contenders