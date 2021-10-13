This is what Timothee Chalamet has to say on rape allegations against Armie Hammer

This year started with some crazy news from Hollywood after actor Armie Hammer was accused of having raped women and indulged in weird sexual fantasies. As Armie checked into rehab for drug, alcohol and sex issues -- the world spoke of how twisted people could be in real life.

Now, his ‘Call Me By Your Name’ co-star Timothee Chalamet has opened up about these sexual assault allegations against Armie without really saying much. In a new interview, Timothee said that he won’t give a “partial response”. He said, "I totally get why you're asking that. But it's a question worthy of a larger conversation, and I don't want to give you a partial response."

Armie Hammer was accused of rape back in March. One of his former partners, Effie, alleged that he "mentally, emotionally and sexually" abused her during a four-year on/off relationship. At that time, he was still married to Elizabeth Chambers. She went on to say that the abuse became rape in Aoril 2017 when she was still 20-years-old. Britney Spears to Armie Hammer: Celebs who got mired in controversies in 2021

Before these allegations, Armie Hammer’s other ex, Courtney Vucekovich, brought up cannibalism allegations against him. Armie Hammer and his 'sexual fantasies' chats controversy

Another ex, Paige Lorenze, also claimed that the actor used a knife to carve the letter "A" into the skin near her vagina.

Soon after these allegations built up, Armie Hammer moved from the movies scene and exited several projects including ‘Shotgun Wedding’ with Jennifer Lopez. He also had to leave the drama series 'The Offer'. He was also dropped by his talent agency, WME.