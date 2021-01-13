Armie Hammer's ex wife 'shocked' at sex, cannibalism chats: He is a monster

After a full blown out scandal regarding Hollywood actor Armie Hammer’s chats on sex and cannibalism and his sexual fantasies, actor’s estranged wife is “shocked and sickened” and “beleives” all the women.

The issue erupted after Armie Hammer’s supposed chats came out in which it was graphically explained what the actor likes in his bedroom ranging from confirming that he’s a “cannibal” to calling his girlfriend his “slave” and laying down all his sexual fantasies. The actor or his team has not responded to the allegations.

The messages apparently date back to 2016 and some are as recent as Feb 2020 -- a time when he was still married to now ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers. Their marriage ended after 10 years of being together. Sources close to Elizabeth had confirmed that she knew of his infidelities and romance with Lily James.

On the recent allegations of cannibalism and sex revealed in his reported chats, Elizabeth said that it came as a “complete shock” and “Armie appears to be a monster”.

Armie Hammer is best known for his acclaimed role in 2017 ‘Call Me By Your Name’. He will next be seen in the upcoming film ‘Death on the Nile’.