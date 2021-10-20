'Eternals' early reviews in! Critics are dumbfounded by Chloe Zhao's 'stunning masterpiece'

'Eternals' is winning hearts all over!

On Monday, the world premiere of Marvel Studios' latest comic book adaptation, 'Eternals', happened and the social media reviews started to emerge in no time.

Directed by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, the film's premiere saw cast members Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Don Lee, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridloff and Kumail Nanjiani showing up in stunning outfits and walked the red carpet at the legendary Dolby theatre.

After the screening got over, critics, who were also invited to attend the special event, started putting out reviews sans any spoilers. One critic wrote on Twitter, "I saw a movie tonight. #Eternals is cool as hell. Drags a bit in act 2 but I went in knowing nothing about this movie and walked out a fan," while another called it a stunning 'visual masterpiece'.

Another called it an 'epic in every sense of the word'.

Marvels official Twitter handle posted a video of people dressed up in outfits from the movie. Watch:



