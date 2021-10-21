Actress Selma Blair's struggles with MS depicted in new documentary

In October 2018, Selma Blair announced to her fans that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an incurable debilitating neurological condition in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves.



New documentary 'Introducing, Selma Blair' details the American actress' journey with the condition and follows her as she undertakes stem cell treatment. The film shows Blair at her rawest, depleted by chemotherapy and consumed by her condition. Director Rachel Fleit said the crew worked around Blair's symptoms.

"I was very much aware that my subject was also not feeling well, you know, so we wouldn`t do 12 hour days, we`d get these short chunks of time together. "She'd let us know when it was time to go but no matter what the state was, the crew was there, Selma was available and open and willing to film which was amazing," she said.

Blair had advice for people who have recently been diagnosed with the condition.



"Don't just say, 'Oh it's not happening,' but have patience. This took a while to build this nervous system in you. It might not go away overnight but there are disease modifiers... Patience and try not to worry. This is your body giving you a gift sadly of telling you 'slow down'."

'Introducing, Selma Blair' is currently in limited release in theatres and will stream on Discovery+ on Thursday.