Arrow actor Stephen Amell tears into SAG-AFTRA strike, calls it 'myopic' and 'reductive'

Stephen Amell, renowned for his lead role as the DC superhero in The CW's Arrow, has taken a stance against the ongoing actors strike in Hollywood led by SAG-AFTRA and spearheaded by President Fran Drescher. Amell has expressed his disapproval of the strike, considering it a "myopic" and "incredibly frustrating" approach to negotiations. He believes it to be a reductive tactic and has become one of the most prominent actors speaking out against the strike backed by the AMPTP. SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) declared a strike on July 14 after it failed to reach agreement with AMPT (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers).

SAG-AFTRA's strike coincides with another strike by Writers Guild of America (WGA) on roughly similar issues like lack of adequate compensation and artificial intelligence that began on May 2.

What did Stephen Amell say about SAG-AFTRA strike?

Amell said while he is firmly standing with his union, he is also against striking. He expressed during an appearance at Galaxycon in Raleigh, NC.

“I support my union, I do, and I stand with them, but I do not support striking, I don’t. I think it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. And I think the thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I’m on [Heels], that premiered last night, I think it’s myopic," he said.

Where does the SAG-AFTRA strike stand?

Prominent celebrities have openly shown their support for the strike thus far, and many of them have been on the ground in rallies and picket lines, alongside thousands of other individuals in both Los Angeles and New York. Last week, the union ssaid that AMPTP has refused to resume negotiations during the ongoing strikes. The union recently released a brief statement on social media in response to reports suggesting that studio executives might seek the assistance of the National Association of Theatre Owners to persuade SAG-AFTRA to cease strike actions due to potential repercussions on movie theatres.

