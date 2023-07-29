Will Smith shows support for SAG-AFTRA, WGA strikes: It’s a pivotal moment for our profession

Will Smith has recently taken to his social media accounts, Instagram and Twitter, to lend his support to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. As a member of SAG-AFTRA, Smith emphasised the significance of this moment for both guilds. In his heartfelt post, Smith addressed the importance of "ACTING" and highlighted that SAG-AFTRA, along with their fellow writers from WGA, have been on strike since May 2 and July 14, respectively. Their main demand is to engage in fair contract negotiations with studios and to curtail the influence of artificial intelligence in screenwriting and acting. The SAG-AFTRA Foundation appreciated Smith's backing with a grateful response.

Will Smith reflects on his 30-year career

Reflecting on his own illustrious 30-plus-year acting career, Smith expressed his occasional feelings of being that young kid from Philadelphia who somehow made it this far. He acknowledged how fortunate he has been to work in the acting profession and attributed part of his success to his friend, teacher, and mentor, Aaron Speiser, whom he affectionately calls "coach." Smith recounted how Speiser's guidance has helped him overcome moments of self-doubt and reaffirm his belonging in the industry.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson makes generous donation to SAG-AFTRA Foundation Relief Fund amid strike

Will Smith's full statement

I wanna talk for a second about ACTING. As some of yall mighta heard, my guild, @SAGAFTRA are on strike along with our writer colleagues in the WGA. It’s a pivotal moment for our profession. 33 years into my career as an actor and there are still some days when I feel like I’m that kid from Philly who’s on borrowed time, even though I know I’ve been extraordinarily blessed and lucky to have worked as an actor all this time. It’s thanks to my friend, my teacher and my mentor @aaronspeiser whom I fondly refer to as ‘coach’ that those days when I feel like I don’t belong are fewer and further between. Coach invited me to an acting class the other day and I met a group of our talented next generation of actors and they amazed and inspired me!

I’m grateful to coach for continuing to support these talented hopefuls in this art-form that I love and have been lucky enough to work in for three decades of my life! Thanks COACH! 📷 @aidan."

The importance of Will Smith's endorsement of strikes