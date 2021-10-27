Angelina Jolie loves India: I would love to come back again soon

Angelina Jolie loves India.

With her big Marvel film ‘Eternals’ ready for worldwide release, Angelina Jolie spoke about her Indian connection. She is no stranger to the Indian subcontinent as the actress made her way to the country in 2006 to shoot for her film ‘A Mighty Heart’.

During the promotions of Eternals, when it came up that the Marvel film had an Indian connect, Angelina told HT, “I don’t know if it’s the density of the population, but there is this (feeling of) humanity which is very present. Be it on the trains or in the streets, you feel right (when you are) together. I felt a part of the country. I felt the energy, the intensity and the humanity. I would like to come back again soon.”

Angelina Jolie who works towards the welfare of children around the world had also met refugees from Afghanistan and Burma during her Indian trip.

Angelina said she’s glad that the country is part of Eternals in the form of Indian actors. It also has an Indian character played by Kumail Nanjiani.

Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who have protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again. Marvel Studios’ Eternals stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee with Kit Harington, with Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.

