Why is America obsessed with pumpkins?

Come fall and America gets talking about their pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin pies and pumpkin lanterns. They are festive, they drumroll the beginning of winter and they are possibly one of the most easily identifiable gourds/squash in the kitchen. They are a member of the gourd family that includes cucumbers, honeydew melons, cantaloupe, watermelons and zucchini.

But what makes the humble orange coloured fruit (yes, a fruit not a vegetable) such a hit in the US, so much so that their two festivals -- Halloween and Thanksgiving -- are nearly incomplete without it?

Before becoming a major cultural symbol in America, pumpkin was used as a marketing tool by people who discovered that they had plenty of it. Initially, in colonial America, people fed on bread and beer, something they acquired a taste for from their colonisers. As food shortages hit when world wars took place, people started hoarding pumpkins since they were plentiful and could be used on the bread as a filling/dressing.

It then struck them that pumpkin was theirs to make use of, since they always had enough of them and could easily become a part of mainstream food. From there, pumpkin became an accessory, a decoration item, a US symbol.

Once Thanksgiving became an official holiday in 1844, there was no going back for pumpkins. It now offers the “authentic and wholesome American” feel and is synonymous with everything festive.

Almost every US TV show or Hollywood film that has an Autumn/Fall theme has pumpkins feature in a prominent manner. Atleast one episode of every US show that airs during the festive time has pumpkin being marketed as an American thing to eat/play with. Every iconic successful US show has had atleast one dedicated Halloween/pumpkin-themed episode including 'Friends', 'Brooklyn 99', 'The Simpsons', 'Modern Family', 'The Office' and the list is endless. Popular culture has reinforced the idea of a pumpkin being quintessially American and rightfully so since the fruit is indigenous to the region.

It’s been a long walk for pumpkins, from being native to the Americas and still being ignored to now finding a space at the top shelf. What adds is that the humble fruit is a rich source of antioxidants, fiber, potassium and vitamin C and makes a great dessert item. It’s also kids’ favourite thing to play with during Halloween with almost every house in the US and Canada doing their own version of Jack - o lanterns. Also read: ‘Halloween’ and the problem with its sequels

It was the National Pumpkin Day in the US on October 26 and then there's Halloween on October 31. Happy feasting on pumpkin you all!