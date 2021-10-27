'The Crown' star Claire Foy to play scandal queen Margaret Campbell in new series; see first look

Loved Claire Foy as the UK Queen in Netflix’s ‘The Crown’? It’s time for her to stun us as yet another British royal as she stars in the upcoming’ A Very British Scandal’ as Margaret Campbell who became a Duchess after she married the Duke of Argyll.

Margaret Campbell is a textile heiress who has been in the public eye for a long time. She first married an American stockbroker and golfer Charles Sweeney in 1933. The crowds then had gathered in massive numbers to see her Norman Hartnell wedding gown. It’s said that London traffic came to a standstill for nearly three hours that day.

The high-society darling then came in the news for her second marriage when she wed the Duke of Argyll and became a Duchess. That story, will be at the heart of the new BBC One series. It will air in the UK on BBC One later this year and will have premiere on Amazon Prime in the US in 2022.

Divided in three parts, the drama series 'A Very British Scandal' will revisit Argylls’s sensational divorce trial, initiated by the Duke after he broke open a locked cupboard and found dozens of nude polaroids of his wife, including one of her having sex with a man whose head had been cropped out of the frame.

The Duchess became a national scandal post that.

