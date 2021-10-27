Orlando Bloom wishes Katy Perry with sweetest birthday note: I'll celebrate you everyday

Actor Orlando Bloom and singer Katy Perry have been setting #couplegoals since forever. Now, on the pop star's 37th birthday, Bloom took to Instagram to share the sweetest wish for his singer wife.



Bloom shared a loved-up picture featuring himself with Katy from what appears to be the couple's romantic date night.

In the photo, Bloom can be seen adorably gazing at Katy as she closes her eyes to make a wish before blowing the candles on the birthday cake.



Sharing the picture, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor wrote, "We do life we do love and it`s fun. I`ll celebrate you today and every day. I love you."

The post garnered more than seven lakh likes within a few hours of being shared on the photo-sharing platform. Many left a string of heartfelt messages in awe of the much-in-love couple.



The couple has a daughter Daisy Dove, who they welcomed last year.



Recently, the actor also showed off how he is being the 'dad of the year' to Katy Perry and his daughter Daisy Dove as he shared a video of himself working hard to decorate his daughter's room by painting daisies on the walls.

Bloom and Katy dated off-and-on for three years before he got down on one knee on Valentine's Day 2019.

Katy was previously married to American comedian Russell Brand from 2010-2012. Whereas, Bloom was previously married to Australian model Miranda Kerr with whom he shares 10-year-old son Flynn Christopher Blanchard Copeland Bloom.