In pics: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share passionate kiss in a dreamy location

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are enjoying a romantic getaway.



The couple are spending some private time together in Turkey, the 'Roar' singer, 36, shared a loved up photos in which they can be seen sharing a hot kiss.



On Sunday, the singer shared a series of photos on her Instagram account, taken at the luxurious Six Senses Kaplankaya resort in Turkey.

"♥️ infinity & beyond ♥️" Perry captioned the post

In one of the enchanting pictures, the engaged couple is sharing a kiss at the edge of a swimming pool, while in another one, the coupe is simply posing and smiling. Katy is looking super cool in a white summer dress, while Bloom kept it simple with a white shirt and trousers.

Perry and Bloom, who got engaged in 2019, welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in August last year.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been sharing several photos of their trip. Last week, Orlando shared a rare family picture featuring the singer and his little boy Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.



"FAMILY LOVE," he captioned the photo, in the picture the trio were seen having a stroll while walking hand-in-hand.