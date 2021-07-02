Gal Gadot to Amber Heard: Meet the new celebrity moms

Gal Gadot and husband Jaron Varsano have welcomed their third child, Daniella recently. The happy couple made the announcement on Instagram. They shared a family photo with everyone in the picture smiling at the camera and captioned it: “My sweet family. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired),” the Wonder Woman star posted in her Instagram caption. We are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health.”
Gadot and Varsano are parents to Alma Versano, 9, and Maya Versano, 4.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Lisa Haydon
Lisa Haydon welcomed a third child with her husband Dino Lalvani. Lisa was blessed with a baby girl. While she did not make the announcement of the baby, a fan asked her about the baby and she commented, “she’s in my arms”.
In October 2016, Lisa married her boyfriend Dino Lalvani. The couple dated for almost a year before getting married. They welcomed their first child, son Zack in 2017. They then had Leo in 2020.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Amber Heard
Amber Heard surprised the world with her baby announcement, the 35-year-old actress confirmed the happy news that she had welcomed a baby girl, Oonagh Paige Heard.
By posting a picture on social media, she wrote, ''I'm so excited to share this news with you," Heard wrote on Instagram, sharing a pic of her and her daughter relaxing together. "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."
"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this," she added. "My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Earlier this year, Kareena Kapoor welcomed her second son with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif are also parents to four-year-old Taimur.
Kareena and Saif have been quite low-key about their second baby and have not shared a glimpse and haven't announced the name of their son yet.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child on January 11. Ever since the birth, the couple has been quite low-key but have shared some glimpse of their little bundle of joy. The little one has been named Vamika, which is one of the names of Goddess Durga.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Meghan Markle
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are now parents to a baby girl. The couple who married in 2018 also shares a two-year-old son together called Archie.
Prince Harry recently gushed over his daughter Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor and revealed Lili‘s personality as very “chill”.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid gave birth to her first child - a girl last year with her on and off boyfriend Zayn Malik. The 26-year-old model, who is quite active on her social media has been public on Instagram about her new life in parenthood with Malik.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas become parents last year. The couple has kept the birth of their child extremely private and low key and also kept her out of the public eye since she was born.
New mom Turner recently called out paparazzi for snapping her daughter, Willa and slammed the photographer who clicked her daughter without her consent.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Katy Perry
Katy Perry welcomed her little bundle of joy Daisy with boyfriend Orlando Bloom in August 2020. Although, the couple haven't shared any pictures of their daughter, but always talked about her and shared some insights about their new life.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore become a mum earlier this year.
Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith became parents for the first time as they welcomed their son August Harrison Goldsmith nicknamed Gus.