Gal Gadot to Amber Heard: Meet the new celebrity moms

Amber Heard

Amber Heard surprised the world with her baby announcement, the 35-year-old actress confirmed the happy news that she had welcomed a baby girl, Oonagh Paige Heard.

By posting a picture on social media, she wrote, ''I'm so excited to share this news with you," Heard wrote on Instagram, sharing a pic of her and her daughter relaxing together. "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this," she added. "My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life."

(Photograph:Twitter)