After Musk's Twitter takeover, celebs threaten to quit social media site: 'Not sure what the point is'

Elon Musk created a lot of uproar back in April when he announced his plans to buy Twitter. Many people, including several celebrities, threatened to boycott the popular microblogging site. Now, he really is the master of Twitter having acquired the company for $44 billion, and changed his Twitter bio to 'Chief Twit' and grandly tweeted, "the bird is freed."



His fans are ecstatic. But many have announced doom and gloom, saying, among other things, that under Musk there will be more hate speech, particularly from the right, and less accountability. It does not help that Donald Trump has hailed Musk's Twitter takeover. Some have deactivated their accounts and quit the platform or are threatening to quit. Not all, however, have walked the talk.

Jameela Jamil, a British actress best known for 'The Good Place' and 'She-Hulk', deactivated her account and said in a tweet: "Ah he got Twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet." However, she later got back to the site and deleted that tweet.

Minutes after Elon Musk became Twitter’s owner, the platform was filled with profanity and a torrent of racist, antisemitic, Islamophobic, homophobic, and transphobic hate speech https://t.co/136jtrx3CL — Mia Farrow🇺🇦 (@MiaFarrow) October 28, 2022 ×

Actress Mia Farrow responded to a tweet by Musk saying he hopes his "worst critics" remain on Twitter as that is what free speech means."

“Well if Twitter becomes even more toxic – with Trumpy-treasonous lies & all the hatred – it will be taken less seriously, and people like me will quit for peace of mind," Farrow replied.

British-American actor Alex Winter, known for the 'Bill & Ted' franchise seems to have made good on his promise as his account is not accessible. He had earlier shared a meme that depicted Donald Trump, Kanye West, and Musk as Three Musketeers.

'This is Us' executive producer and actor Ken Olin quit tweeting, “The day @elonmusk takes ownership of Twitter, I’m out. No judgement. Let’s keep the faith. Let’s protect our democracy. Let’s try to be kinder. Let’s try to save the planet. Let’s try to be more generous. Let’s look to find peace in the world.”

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022 ×

Brian Koppelman, showrunner of 'Billion', tweeted, "Y’all’s, for real, come find me over on instagram and the tok. Gonna really try to take a breather from here for a minute or a month come deal close time.” The Rounders writer previously tweeted, “I can see the logic in taking a long twitter hiatus when EM takes it over.” He also appears to have made his profile private.

Actor Josh Gad tweeted, "Large exodus happening on this platform. Not sure if I stay or not. Leaning toward staying, but if today is a sign of things to come, not sure what the point is. Freedom of speech is great. Hate speech intended to incite harm, (with no consequences) ain’t what I signed up for."

Filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner, meanwhile, urged his followers not to quit but to vote for Democrats in the mid-term elections. "For those who are fighting to preserve our Constitutional Democracy, now is not the time to leave Twitter. Now is the time to VOTE BLUE!" he wrote.