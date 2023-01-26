After Adult Swim, Hulu sacks Justin Roiland from Solar Opposites, Koala Man after domestic violence charges

Adult Swim recently ended its association with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland after he was charged with domestic violence and false imprisonment. Now Hulu has followed suit. As per Variety, the streaming service has fired Roiland from its animated series Solar Opposites and Koala Man. While Roiland co-created and voiced a leading role in the former, he was an executive producer on Koala Man. 20th Television Animation and Hulu Originals said in a statement (as per Variety). “We have ended our association with Justin Roiland." Roiland was charged with one count of domestic battery and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. He pleaded not guilty in 2020.

Earlier Adult Swim, adult-oriented arm of Cartoon Network, had also fired Roiland from Rick and Morty. “Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” thus read a statement from Adult Swim/Cartoon Network/Boomerang Senior Vice President of communications Marie Moore.

Rick and Morty follows the adventures of two characters: the perpetually inebriated cynical mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his always-agitated, naïve grandson Morty. Roiland voiced both characters. In a social media post, Adult Swim made it clear that the show will continue with its seventh season. It is expected to have at least ten seasons.

The domestic violence charges against Roiland was first reported by NBC News. As per Variety, his attorney T. Edward Welbourn had said in a statement, "It is hard to overstate how inaccurate the recent media coverage of this situation has been. To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence. We look forward to clearing Justin’s name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible.”

