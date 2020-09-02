Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'Mulan' to release in China, James Bond film poster

In the latest James Bond movie, "No Time to Die," Daniel Craig dons the famed tuxedo of the iconic British secret agent 007 for his fifth and final time. Photograph:( Reuters )
Here are the top Hollywood stories of the day!
'No Time To Die' new poster out; trailer to release on this date
After regaling fans all over the world in four fantastic Bond films, it’s time for Daniel Craig’s one last dance as he makes his final bow in 'No Time to Die'. Read more
'Game of Thrones' creators to adapt Chinese sci-fi trilogy for Netflix
The English-language adaptation will cover all three of the award-winning Chinese novels - 'The Three-Body Problem,' 'The Dark Forest,' and 'Death`s End,' written by Liu Cixin. Read more
Channing Tatum to publish children's book, dedicates it to 7-year-old daughter
Channing Tatum has daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. Read more
Confirmed! This is when Disney's 'Mulan' will release in China
‘Mulan’ has been made on a budget of $200 million and is said to be the most expensive Disney's recent live-action remakes. Read more
Natalie Portman to start filming 'Thor: Love and Thunder', reaches Australia with family
Natalie Portman was seen arriving in Sydney to begin shooting for the film. Read more