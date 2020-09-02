Channing Tatum to publish children's book, dedicates it to 7-year-old daughter

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum has kept himself busy this lockdown. The actor is set to publish his first children’s book that he dedicates to his 7-year-old daughter, Everly.

Taking to Instagram, Channing announced the publication of his picture book titled ‘The One And Only Sparkella (Feiwel & Friends). He wrote, "Guys, I don't know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine.I I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7-year-old daughter's room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what it is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading.”

He posted a photo of him reading the picture book to stuffed animals while wearing a princess eye mask and fairy wings.

The picture book is published by Feiwel & Friends. It follows the story of a young girl named Ella who is teased on her first day of school for loving sparkly things. Despite what others say, Ella's dad encourages her to embrace who she is and wear her disco-ball shoes, shimmering backpack and glittery ribbons in her hair.

The publishers Feiwel & Friends write: "Channing Tatum's picture book debut is a charming ode to self-esteem and the love between a father and daughter.”

The upcoming picture book features illustrations by Kim Barnes and marks Tatum's first venture in literature. It will be published on May 4, 2021.

Channing Tatum has daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

