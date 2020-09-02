'No Time To Die' new poster out; trailer to release on this date

After regaling fans all over the world in four fantastic Bond films, it’s time for Daniel Craig’s one last dance as he makes his final bow in 'No Time to Die'. As we wait with bated breath for the much-awaited release, here is the new poster of the twenty-fifth installment in the James Bond film series.



Never failing to charm the audience, we see fan favourite Craig don the suave spy look. Adding to the Bond bonanza, the excitement is set to continue as the official trailer of the eagerly-awaited film drops on 3rd September.

The 25th installment of the popular series is also reportedly the last Bond film for Daniel Craig. The film is set to release in UK on November 12 and in the US on November 20. There is no word yet on the India release date.

Cary Joji Fukunaga has directed a script that was worked on by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, and Léa Seydoux will be seen reprising their roles from previous films. Meanwhile, the new additions include Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, and Billy Magnussen.