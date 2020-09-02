Confirmed! This is when Disney's 'Mulan' will release in China

After a lot of to and fro, Disney’s big ticket film ‘Mulan’ has finally locked release dates in China.

As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the film will open in China on September 11. In early August, it was revealed that the film will release on Disney’s streaming channel on September 4 in the US and other select markets for a premium price of $29.99.

This makes China the most lucrative and biggest market for the Disney film. It was originally expected to hit Chinese theaters with the US on March 27, but was subsequently delayed three times.

‘Mulan’ has been made on a budget of $200 million and is said to be the most expensive Disney's recent live-action remakes.

The film stars Liu Yifei as Mulan, a young Chinese woman who disguises herself as a man to spare her elderly father from mandatory military service. The film also stars veteran actors like Jet Li, Gong Li and Donnie Yen, along with Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ron Yuan, Tzi Ma, Rosalind Chao, Cheng Pei-Pei, Nelson Lee and Chum Ehelepola.

