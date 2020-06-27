Disney's 'Mulan’ release date postponed again, will now hit theatres in August

Disney once again pushed the release date of one of the most-awaited movie of the year 'Mulan' for the third time. The live-action movie was earlier slated to hit big screens on July 24, as per the reports, the movie will now hit theatres on August 21.

''While the pandemic has changed our release plans for 'Mulan' and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance,” said Disney’s co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn and co-chairman Alan Bergman.

This change comes after Warner Bros decided to postpone the release of the Christopher Nolan sci-fic `Tenet` for the second time, from July 31st to August 12th.



$ 200 million worth film 'Mulan' revolves around the story of a Chinese protagonist portrayed by Liu Yifei, and is directed by Niki Caro.



The increased number of cases of Coronavirus in the USA, may lead theatres to stay closed.