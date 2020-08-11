Disney's 'Mulan' gets clearance for a theatrical release in China

Disney's big-ticket live-action film 'Mulan' may have skipped the release in UK and US but the film will be hitting theatres across China soon. On Monday, Disney announced that the film be getting a theatrical release in China 'soon'.



According to a report in Variety, the entertainment company announced the forthcoming premiere in a faux-poetic language in a manner to mimic the original `Mulan` which is the traditional character of the ballad. "When the magnolia blossom opens, it lives up to its reputation and arrives as promised. (`Mulan`s) import is confirmed and it will soon burst into bloom in theaters; looking forward to meeting you," Variety quoted Disney as announcing on its official social media account Weibo.



The announcement comes a week after Disney announced that the film will skip theatrical release and head for a direct digital release on Disney+. The film is a remake of 1998 animated classic.



The announcement further said the film will release in select territories where cinemas have been opened up following coronavirus lockdown.



`Mulan` becomes the second Hollywood film after Christopher Nolan`s `Tenet` to release in China. The release of the live-action film has been postponed four times due to the coronavirus pandemic.