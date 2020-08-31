Top 5 Hollywood news today: MTV VMAs and Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' box office

Here is what happened in the world of Hollywood today:

MTV VMAs 2020: Here's the full list of winners

The Weeknd won the Video of the Year award at 2020 edition of MTV Video Music Awards. Read more

Will Smith pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman: You made us proud to be us

Boseman died at the age of 43 on Friday after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. He is survived by his wife and his family. Read more

Hollywood stars Fran Drescher, Steven Weber to WION on new show, TV comedy & more

In an exclusive chat with WION, Hollywood stars Fran Drescher and Steven Weber open up on new show 'Indebted', coming back to TV comedy and Hollywood in post COVID-era. Read more

'Tenet' box office: Christopher Nolan's film rakes in $53 million in limited screening

Among the collections reported by Warner Bros., the UK led with $7.1 million in the U.K. France helped with $5.7 million. Read more

Sylvester Stallone announces he's working on Director's Cut of 'Rocky IV' for film's anniversary

Taking to social media on Sunday, Sylvester Stallone announced that he is the middle of working on a director’s cut of the film. Read more