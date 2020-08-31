MTV VMAs 2020: Here's the full list of winners

The Weeknd won the Video of the Year award at 2020 edition of MTV Video Music Awards. The award ceremony took place on Sunday and was aired from various locations throughout New York. The award show was the first big-scale event to have taken place post-COVId-19.



Performers included Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, Maluma, BTS, and more. Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, BTS, and Megan Thee Stallion were also among Here's the full list of tonight’s winners.



VIDEO OF THE YEAR: The Weeknd – 'Blinding Lights'

ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Lady Gaga

SONG OF THE YEAR: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain On Me'

BEST COLLABORATION: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – 'Rain On Me'

BEST K-POP: BTS 'On'

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST: Doja Cat

BEST POP: BTS – 'On'

BEST R&B: The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights'

BEST HIP-HOP: Megan Thee Stallion – 'Savage'

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – 'Stuck with U'

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE: CNCO – Unplugged At Home

TRICON AWARD: Lady Gaga

BEST LATIN: Maluma- 'Qué Pena' [ft. J Balvin]

BEST DIRECTION: Taylor Swift - 'The Man' (dir. Taylor Swift)

VIDEO FOR GOOD: H.E.R. - 'I Can’t Breathe'

BEST ROCK: Coldplay - 'Orphans'

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande - 'Rain on Me' (cinematography: Thomas Kloss)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: Dua Lipa - 'Physical' (visual effects: EIGHTY4)

BEST VIDEO FROM HOME: Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber - 'Stuck with U'

BEST GROUP: BTS

BEST ALTERNATIVE: Machine Gun Kelly - 'Bloody Valentine'

BEST EDITING: Miley Cyrus- 'Mother’s Daughter' (editing: Alexandre Moors and Nuno Xico)

BEST ART DIRECTION: Miley Cyrus - 'Mother’s Daughter' (art direction: Christian Stone)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY: BTS -'ON' (choreography: Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun and Lee Byung Eun)

Also read: MTV dedicates VMA show to 'true hero' Chadwick Boseman