'Tenet' box office: Christopher Nolan's film rakes in $53 million in limited screening

Christopher Nolan’s film ‘Tenet’ is the biggest big-ticket Hollywood film that has released in COVID-19 times. Having released in almost 41 markets so far, the film is doing good business -- having collected $53 million-plus internationally.

Among the collections reported by Warner Bros., the UK led with $7.1 million in the U.K. France helped with $5.7 million, followed by Germany with $4.2 million. Warner Bros. didn't provide other territory grosses, but said that 32 markets in Europe, Middle East and African region accounted for $37 million of the weekend's grosses despite reduced capacity.

On the good start, Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman said, "We are off to a fantastic start internationally and couldn’t be more pleased. Christopher Nolan has once again delivered an event worthy motion picture that demands to be seen on the big screen, and we are thrilled that audiences across the globe are getting the opportunity to see Tenet."

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the $200 million film is the first Hollywood tentpole to have waited for theatres to open up and did not opt for an OTT release. The theatres around the world have slowly started opening as restrictions ease amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The film’s previews will start in the US from August 31 before officially opening where it can from September 3. The two largest markets, Los Angeles and New York City will not have a premiere because of the surge in number of active cases there.

In China, the film will start premiering from September 4.

