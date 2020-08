Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43. The actor who is well known for his on-screen portrayal of 'Black Panther' breathed his last on Friday. While his role in the Marvel film made him an overnight star, Boseman also portrayed some real-life inspiring African-American figures in his career.

From Jackie Robinson to James Brown to Thurgood Marshall, check out some of the most groundbreaking figures portrayed by the actor in his career.