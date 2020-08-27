'The Dark Knight' to 'Inception': Here are 7 Christopher Nolan's thriller films to watch
As Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' released in the UK yesterday and is set to premiere in other parts of the world, here are top 7 thriller films that you can binge-watch before 'Tenet' releases in your country.
The Dark Knight Trilogy
Christopher Nolan directed The Dark Knight Series which include sthree Batman movies -- 'Batman Begins', 'The Dark Knight' and 'The Dark Knight Rises'. The trilogy is considered to be one of the best films of all time.
Inception
Christopher Nolan's 'Inception' was a masterpiece. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a professional thief who steals information by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets. He is offered a chance to have his criminal history erased as payment for the implantation of another person's idea into a target's subconscious.
Interstellar
Christopher Nolan's epic science fiction film 'Interstellar' is set in a dystopian future where humanity is struggling to survive. The film follows a group of astronauts who travel through a wormhole near Saturn in search of a new home for mankind.
Dunkirk
Christopher Nolan's first history movie 'Dunkirk' was an intensifying combat thriller. The movie revisits Dunkirk evacuation of World War II, when soldiers from the British Empire, Belgium and France try to evacuate from the town of Dunkirk during a arduous battle with German forces.
The Prestige
Christopher Nolan's movie 'The Prestige' was an intriguing tale of deceit and obsession. The mystery thriller movie is based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Christopher Priest. The movie tells the story of Robert Angier and Alfred Borden, rival stage magicians practicing their art in late-Victorian London.
Memento
Christopher Nolan's 'Memento', a psychological thriller follows a story of a man with short-term memory loss attempts to track down his wife's murderer.
Insomnia
Christopher Nolan psychological thriller 'Insomnia'. The movie tells the story of two Los Angeles homicide detectives investigating a murder in Nightmute, Alaska.