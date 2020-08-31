Sylvester Stallone announces he's working on Director's Cut of 'Rocky IV' for film's anniversary

Sylvester Stallone will be making a comeback as fan favourite character Rocky for a special reason. His classic film ‘Rocky IV’ has its 35th anniversary on November 27 and the star has something exciting up his sleeve.

Taking to social media on Sunday, Sylvester Stallone announced that he is the middle of working on a director’s cut of the film. Sharing a drawing of the film, Sylvester wrote, "For the 35th anniversary, Rocky 4 Is getting a new director's cut by me. So far it looks great. Soulful. Thank you MGM For this opportunity to entertain."

He also added, "The robot is going to the junkyard forever, no more robot.”

Released in 1985, ‘Rocky IV’ was a massive success and introduced audiences to Dolph Lundgren, who played the towering Ivan Drago, the Soviets' prize boxer. The film marked Carl Weathers' final physical appearance in the series.