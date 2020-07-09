Himani Shivpuri on her role in 'Hamidabai Ki Kothi': Mirrors my life journey

Actress Himani Shivpuri is returning to her first love with Zee Theatre’s classic drama ‘Hamidabai Ki Kothi’.

Playing the lead in a bold yet scrupulous story of the loss of the traditional Kotha singing, Shivpuri delivers a powerful and earnest performance. The teleplay revolves around a crumbling center of classical music and dance.

In ‘Hamidabai Ki Kothi’, Shivpuri plays Hamidabai, a spirited artist of the dying Kotha tradition, who is determined to not let the demands of popular culture corrupt her establishment, despite societal and financial pressure.

The actor portrays the anguish of an artist forced to let go of her identity as she imbibes the character of a quintessential kothawali with elan. Her educated daughter Shabbo, played by the incredibly versatile Rasika Dugal, is forced to return to an empty and almost bankrupt business, much to Hamidabai’s dismay. It is up to Shabbo to fight for her ancestral Kotha pride or accede to her husband’s wish to turn it into a brothel.

A Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, Himani Shivpuri said, “Playing Hamidabai was an eyeopener to how much we’ve lost in the evolution of our culture and society. In many ways, she mirrors my personal life journey, as a woman fighting to stay true to her passion despite all odds. It’s a challenge to stay true to oneself and celebrate our stories. I do so by continuing to be what I am, continuing to be myself. I hope the play inspires resilience in the viewers and not pity for what has been lost. My overall experience had the added bonus of working with Vijaya bai, a legend.”

‘Hamidabai Ki Kothi’ also stars Amruta Subhash, Ganesh Yadav, Jitendra Jaiswal, Manuj Sharma, Rahul Kumar, and Sandesh Kulkarni. It is directed for the stage by Vijaya Mehta.