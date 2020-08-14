Avatar 2: As James Cameron 'studies' film set, here are some photos from shooting site

WION Web Team New Delhi Aug 14, 2020, 10.18 AM(IST)

'Avatar 2' set Photograph:( Twitter )

The film has now been slated to release in December 2022.

James Cameron’s upcoming sequel to ‘Avatar’ was one of the few films that had to pause because of the pandemic. Now, as restrictions ease and film shooting has begun James Cameron is back in business.

The cast and crew flew down to New Zealand earlier last month to resume work and had even shared pictures from the set. 

In a new photo shared by the official handle of the film, we can see a wide shot of the labs et. The photos were shared by the film’s producer Jon Landau as James Cameron is seen “studying the set before filming”. 

The film’s live-action filming has begun in New Zealand but makers are yet to kickstart the production work in Los Angeles. 

In July, James Cameron released a statement, which said that the unexpected delay in starting the production due to COVID-19 has forced them to push the release of the first sequel. ‘Avatar 2’ was originally scheduled to hit screens in December 2021.

The film has now been slated to release in December 2022. This means that the subsequent sequels have also been pushed back by a year.

