/Michael Jackson returns to top on global streaming charts 17 years after death; details inside

Following the release of the biographical film Michael, the pop icon Michael Jackson has once again reached the top spot in global music streaming rankings, nearly two decades after his passing.



Since the film’s release, several of Jackson’s iconic tracks, including Beat It, Billie Jean, Bad, and Thriller, have surged across streaming platforms worldwide. The global artist passed away in 2009.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Michael Jackson tops streaming rankings

As per the Data analytics platform Kworb, which compiles the monthly Global Digital Artist Ranking, Jackson is at No. 1 for May 2026. The chart evaluates artists based on cumulative streaming performance across major platforms.

Also Read: Michael biopic electrifies box office with massive opening weekend



According to Hindustan Times, "Michael Jackson is at the top with a staggering 11157 points. Michael leads Justin Bieber, who is in the second spot, by almost 5000 points. K-pop group BTS, in the third spot, is further behind with just 4397 points. Michael’s dominance is such that he is the number one artist on all but one platform, leading comfortably on Apple Music, iTunes, YouTube, Shazam, and Deezer, while only narrowly trailing Bieber on Spotify."

The rankings mark the revival of Jackson’s music, largely driven by nostalgia. Alongside longtime fans, his songs are also finding new audiences.

The Global Digital Artist Ranking combines streaming data from platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, YouTube, Shazam, and Deezer to determine worldwide rankings.

Also Read: Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank expecting their third child

"He not only leads Justin Bieber and BTS, but also the newest sensation, Bad Bunny, who sits in the 4th spot with 4085 points. Taylor Swift, widely regarded as MJ’s successor, is at number 5 with 3100 points. Of course, the points for any artist peak around the release of any new single or album. But even after accounting for peaks, Michael’s 11K points stack up well against the top performers of today," the report further added.

About Michael