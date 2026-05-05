/Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank expecting their third child together

The stork is visiting Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank soon! The royal couple announced on Monday, May 4, that they are expecting their third child together. The baby is due later this year. Buckingham Palace confirmed the happy news, stating that the pair are “very pleased” to share the announcement.

The couple have two sons, August 5, and Ernest, 2. The news of Eugenie’s third pregnancy has been shared with King Charles, and the monarch is said to be absolutely delighted!

Eugenie shared the happy news on Instagram with the sweetest photo of her boys holding up an ultrasound scan. “Baby Brooksbank due 2026!” she wrote.

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The announcement came just one day after Jack celebrated his 40th birthday, making it quite the weekend for the Brooksbank household.

Earlier, Eugenie had shared rare and candid family photos on her Instagram Stories – including sweet beach snaps of Jack playing with their sons and a romantic coastal selfie of the couple together as they celebrated his birthday.

“Happy 40th my love. Here’s to another 16… xx,” she wrote. A day later, the couple announced about their expanding family.

Eugenie, 36, is the younger daughter of the former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. She and Jack dated for seven years before tying the knot in a stunning ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in October 2018, surrounded by the royal family and loved ones.