/Lanterns: Actor Garret Dillahunt drops cryptic tease on DCU villain rumours

The Lanterns series is currently in post-production and will mark the DCU debut of iconic Green Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Hype has been steadily growing online, with fans speculating about the storyline and possible cameos. Actor Garret Dillahunt, who plays William Macon in the upcoming HBO Max series, recently teased some exciting details about his character and another major villain set to appear.

Lanterns to feature three villains?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On Instagram, Dillahunt shared two stories. The first featured images of the three actors playing the Green Lanterns alongside their comic book counterparts. In the second, he posted a picture of himself with Ulrich Thomsen and Paul Ben-Victor, revealing the roles they will take on. While it was already known that Thomsen would be playing Sinestro, it now seems Dillahunt himself will portray the villain Black Hand, while Ben-Victor is set to play Antaan.

Dillahun's Instagram story Photograph: (Instagram/garretdillahun)

Who Are the Villains in Lanterns?

For the uninitiated, Sinestro is a former Green Lantern who betrayed the Corps and chose to wield the yellow ring, which draws power from fear rather than willpower. Black Hand, meanwhile, is a genius inventor who dies in a battle with Hal Jordan but is resurrected as a zombie through the dark power of the Black Ring. Antaan is a formidable alien who harbours a deep hatred toward the Green Lanterns.

Lanterns will be a detective story

The series will take a grounded approach, unfolding as a detective story set on Earth. Veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan, played by Kyle Chandler, teams up with newcomer John Stewart, portrayed by Aaron Pierre, to investigate a murder. James Gunn has teased that this investigation will unravel a terrifying mystery that connects directly to the wider DCU storyline.

Lantern's release date

The first episode of the show was directed by James Hawes, known for his work on the hit Apple TV series Slow Horses. The show will also have an extended cameo from Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, who made his debut in Superman. Lanterns will consist of eight episodes and is set to premiere on HBO Max in early 2026.

